American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Director John T. Rippel Sells 255 Shares

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) Director John T. Rippel sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $16,493.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
American Campus Communities Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of ACC stock opened at $65.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.80 and a beta of 0.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.59.
About American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
