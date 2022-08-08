American Planning Services Inc. Acquires 153 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.3% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5,036.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,658 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.21 and a 200-day moving average of $174.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

