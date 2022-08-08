AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 20,940 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.7% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $499,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 49,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,384,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $3,755,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,223,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $1,209,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $117.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.27 and a 200-day moving average of $138.02.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.