Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,163 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,729,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $339.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

