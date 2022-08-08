Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 40.0% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 22,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.55 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The business had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

