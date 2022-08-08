Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Reduced by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $165.35 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.34 and its 200 day moving average is $157.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

