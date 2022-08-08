Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is AAF Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

AAPL stock opened at $165.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.01. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

