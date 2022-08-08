Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.2% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.01. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

