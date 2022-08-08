Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.1% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.34 and its 200 day moving average is $157.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

