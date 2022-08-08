Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,613 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $64,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,148 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $165.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

