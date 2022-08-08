Aspiriant LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $2,729,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.76 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $339.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

