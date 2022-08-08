Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $28.71 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.27.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

