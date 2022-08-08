Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 86.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $95.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Insider Activity at Avalara

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,791,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $4,933,800. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.