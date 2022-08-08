Bank of America Initiates Coverage on JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.04.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

