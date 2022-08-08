Barclays Cuts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $30.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Revolve Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE RVLV opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. CWM LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 1,478.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.