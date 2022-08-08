Barclays Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $12.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Williams Capital lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

UAA stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.06. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,411,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Under Armour by 70.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 414,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 171,842 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 7.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 70.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 137,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 56,971 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.