Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Biogen were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $218.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $351.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

