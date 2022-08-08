Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Holdings Cut by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $95.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

