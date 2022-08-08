Brent C. Bruun Sells 2,249 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) CEO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,249 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $18,351.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $8.22 on Monday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $155.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.
