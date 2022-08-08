Brent C. Bruun Sells 2,249 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) CEO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,249 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $18,351.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KVH Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $8.22 on Monday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $155.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries

About KVH Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,795,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 93,002 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.