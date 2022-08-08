Byron Michael Jeffers Sells 163 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $16,670.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Byron Michael Jeffers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00.

First Solar Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $101.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average is $73.62. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Solar by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $197,428,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $133,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,029 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Solar from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

