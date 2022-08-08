Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cable One by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,371.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,049.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,319.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,371.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,785.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $492,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

