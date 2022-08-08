California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,076 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $91.95 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.46 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.52.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The business had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

