California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 724,588 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 724,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.40 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $60.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1.14.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,249 shares of company stock worth $2,844,560.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.