California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in ALLETE by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. StockNews.com lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

