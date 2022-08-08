California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,868,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,158,000 after buying an additional 461,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,401,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,646,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.25.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $319.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

