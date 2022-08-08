California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 37.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:JBT opened at $113.15 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.70.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $32,313.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,273.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $99,978. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

