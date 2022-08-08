California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.60 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $9,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.04.

Shares of JBLU opened at $8.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

