California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,948 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.11. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBSI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

