California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 995 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in LivaNova by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $2,415,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $2,308,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $61.88 on Monday. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $93.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.