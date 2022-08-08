Camden National Bank Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Camden National Bank reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.9% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $801,000. American Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 172.2% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 255,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,331,000 after purchasing an additional 161,813 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $449.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.