Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Holdings Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $137.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.19 and its 200-day moving average is $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $125.17 and a 52 week high of $180.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPT. Barclays cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.42.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

