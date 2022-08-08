Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.14.

CBOE stock opened at $120.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.54. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

