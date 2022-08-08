Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FUN. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Cedar Fair from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 target price on Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FUN stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 45.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 5.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

