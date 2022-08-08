CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Position Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

