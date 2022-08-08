Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $58,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Apple by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after buying an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after buying an additional 6,154,422 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.01.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

