Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Decreased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 293.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on NET. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.30.
Cloudflare Stock Up 27.1 %
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Cloudflare
In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $3,030,938.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $3,030,938.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.