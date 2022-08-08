Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Decreased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 293.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NET. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.30.

Cloudflare Stock Up 27.1 %

NET stock opened at $74.24 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $3,030,938.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $3,030,938.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.