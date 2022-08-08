CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $18.30 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, Director David B. Foss acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at $632,537.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

