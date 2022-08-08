Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1,291.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $47.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.81%.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

