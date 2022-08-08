Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.88.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,912 shares of company stock valued at $13,038,108. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $345.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

