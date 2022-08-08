Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 91.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

CPRT opened at $129.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

