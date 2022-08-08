Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.39.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $229,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COUP stock opened at $76.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $270.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average is $88.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

