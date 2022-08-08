Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.6% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Apple by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.01. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, July 25th. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.27.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

