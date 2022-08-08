CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSGS. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 704,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the first quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $573,923.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGS opened at $55.03 on Monday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 75.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSGS shares. TheStreet lowered CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

