DGS Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 255,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,331,000 after buying an additional 161,813 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,608,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,160,000 after purchasing an additional 285,846 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,302,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,822,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

NYSE JNJ opened at $171.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $449.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

