DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. JMP Securities began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DraftKings from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

