Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ducommun by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 305,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ducommun by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ducommun by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $45.62 on Monday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $548.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Ducommun

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCO. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ducommun from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Profile

(Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.