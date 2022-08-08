DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,901 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $25.54 on Monday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $41.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

