Echo45 Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Echo45 Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.27.

AAPL stock opened at $165.35 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

