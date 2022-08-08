EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after buying an additional 166,545 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 108,462 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 710.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 116,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 88,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,599,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE EME opened at $114.40 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.19.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.