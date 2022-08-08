Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Position Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Entegris by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,947,000 after acquiring an additional 758,545 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Entegris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,611,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,866,000 after acquiring an additional 29,659 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,763,000 after acquiring an additional 56,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,021,000 after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.70.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $105.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

